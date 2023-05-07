Suspect in Allen outlet mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ALLEN, Texas – The Allen Police Department released new information on the condition of the victims on Sunday after a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in the Dallas area left nine people dead and seven injured.

The suspected shooter was identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33, officials told NBC News.

Law enforcement said to NBC News that Garcia was wearing a tactical vest and had a rifle and a handgun. He reportedly had more weapons and ammunition in his vehicle.

Police gave an update on the victims. They said Medical City McKinney was treating four patients. One was in fair condition and the other three in critical condition.

One patient was taken to Medical City Plano, which is a Level I trauma center. This patient is in fair condition. Another patient was taken to Medical City Children’s Hospital, and they were reported to be in fair condition.

A different patient was taken to another local hospital.

“Allen Police Department is coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation an Allen Premium Outlets on a plan to reunite individuals with any vehicles left at the scene. Updates on this effort will be posted later Sunday afternoon/evening at AllenPolice.org and on official social media accounts,” police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is now spearheading the investigation. For questions, people can reach Lt. Oscar Villarreal at 214-861-2351.

Police said they will post any updates on their social media pages.

