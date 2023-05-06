85º

Authorities responding to shooting at Dallas-area outlet mall

ALLEN, Texas – Law enforcement are at the scene of a shooting at an outlet mall in the Dallas area.

ATF Dallas tweeted they are responding to an active shooter incident at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, which is north of Dallas.

The Allen Police Department confirmed an active investigation is underway at the outlets.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement following the shooting Saturday.

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” said Abbott. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

