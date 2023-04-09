Multiple people, including 2 teens shot in E. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in the eastern part of the county Saturday.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units are responding to the scene in the 200 block of Uvalde Rd. Initial information is that four people including two teenagers have been shot. They have all been taken to the hospital.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 200 blk of Uvalde. Initial info: at least 4 persons shot; two of the four are in their late teens. All four taken to hospitals. No other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/24b7KxBepD — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 9, 2023

We will update the story with any new information we receive.