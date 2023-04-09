69º

Multiple people, including 2 teens shot in E. Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in the eastern part of the county Saturday.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units are responding to the scene in the 200 block of Uvalde Rd. Initial information is that four people including two teenagers have been shot. They have all been taken to the hospital.

We will update the story with any new information we receive.

