4 people reportedly shot at apartment complex in Texas City, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Authorities say multiple people were shot Wednesday night in Texas City.

According to police, the shooting took place around 6:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Emmett F Lowry Expy.

Officers say they located two women and one man who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Those three victims were said to have been taken to UTMB in Galveston with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say a female who was already at the medical center was also reported to have a gunshot wound.

Investigators say two minors were located on the scene and later turned over to family members.

As of now, police say a man has been detained as investigators continue to speak with witnesses.