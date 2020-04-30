5 things to know in Houston for Thursday, April 30

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Here are things you need to know for Thursday, April 30:

1. Gov. Greg Abbott announces stay home order to expire Thursday, some businesses to reopen Friday

At 11:59 p.m., the state’s stay-home order that was aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus will end. Tomorrow, some businesses that have been closed for weeks can reopen. These include retail stores and restaurants, but reduced occupancy is required in order to reopen. Bars, gyms and hair salons are among the businesses that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said can’t reopen at this time.

2. 3-week-old Houston baby with coronavirus recovers after 9 days in pediatric ICU

A Houston-area infant has recovered from coronavirus after spending nine days at a local hospital. The baby’s treatment represents one of the few confirmed COVID-19 cases dealing with children in critical condition.

3. The Woodlands gym owner to defy Gov. Abbott’s order, reopen this week

The owner of a local gym plans to reopen later this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott saying Monday that it is not yet safe to do so.

Henry Walker said members can return to Legacy Barbell gym near The Woodlands on Thursday, April 30. The gym has been closed for weeks. Abbott’s statewide “stay home” order is set to expire on Thursday and Phase 1 of his reopening plan is set to begin Friday.

“I’m sorry. I support our leaders, but not if (it) comes to me losing everything I’ve worked for,” Walker said.

It doesn’t sound like he will face much pushback from Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough who said Tuesday that Abbott’s order was too vague to enforce and so all businesses may reopen in the county.

4. Houston natives Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion release new collab, all proceeds donated to local disaster organization

Houston natives Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion finally made a highly anticipated collaboration by remixing Megan’s song, “Savage,” which has grown popular on the app TikTok.

Megan said all proceeds from the new song will go to the local disaster organization, Bread of Life Houston to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Police ask for help finding man wanted in connection with sexual abuse of a child

Police are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

Silvano Quintanilla-Alfaro is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child in connection with an incident in northwest Houston dating back to June 2017, police said.

Quintanilla-Alfaro is described as a 37-year-old Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that could lead to his arrest.

