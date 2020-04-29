Harris County to expand vote by mail in time for July runoff election
HOUSTON – Harris Country Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Tuesday that the county approved to expand voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to her tweet, Hidalgo said the new measures will be put into place in time for the July primary runoff elections.
Hidalgo said the county also approved the funding so the same vote-by-mail measures could be used in the November general election.
“Now more than ever, we need to make sure everyone who wants to vote, can do so without fear of being exposed to COVID-19,” Hidalgo said.
Voting for the primary runoff is scheduled for July 14. You can find more information at Harrisvotes.com.
