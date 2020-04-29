Police ask for help finding man wanted in connection with sexual abuse of a child

HOUSTON – Police are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

Silvano Quintanilla-Alfaro is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child in connection with an incident in northwest Houston dating back to June 2017, police said.

According to authorities, the child reported the sexual abuse, and after further investigation, police were able to identify Quintanilla-Alfaro as the suspect.

Quintanilla-Alfaro is described as a 37-year-old Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that could lead to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.