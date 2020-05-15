Explained: Why coronavirus case numbers can be so confusing

KPRC 2′s Kris Gutierrez explains why the number of coronavirus cases being reported by health agencies in the Houston area can sometimes be confusing.

Watch the video attached to the story for more.

More coronavirus coverage

• Find cases by zip code: Harris County heat map shows coronavirus cases by ZIP code

• Cases by county: A breakdown of how many coronavirus cases there are by county in the Houston area

• Answering your questions: We’ve got answers to dozens and dozens of your health and financial coronavirus questions

• Haley’s Health Inbox: KPRC 2 reporter Haley Hernandez answers questions readers are sending her every day

• Coronavirus charts: Who is getting coronavirus in the Houston area? We’ve crunched the data in these charts

• Follow the curve: This chart shows you the curve for Houston cases since March 15

• When it will peak: This is when each state is expected to peak in deaths from coronavirus

• Interactive map: This is what the coronavirus spread looks like right now across the world right now

• Support Local: Find all the ways you can help local businesses in Houston

• Get newsletters: Sign up for a daily newsletter on coronavirus news and Haley Hernandez’s health inbox newsletter