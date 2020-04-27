72ºF

Mayor Turner, other Houston officials announce opening of new COVID-19 testing site

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN SQUARE, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: A COVID-19 blood test is administered outside of Delmont Medical Care on April 22, 2020 in Franklin Square, New York. The test identifies antibodies to the coronavirus. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Mayor Turner announced a new Houston COVID-19 testing site Monday that he said will be close to neighborhoods with vulnerable populations considered at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The United Memorial Medical Center testing site will be located at Barnett Sports Complex, which is at 6800 Fairway.

UMMC is working with the Houston Health Department to target resources where they are most needed.

Mayor Turner was joined by Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, District I Council Member Robert Gallegos, Houston Health Department Director Stephen L. Williams, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Senator Carol Alvarado, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, UMMC representatives, and others.

