LIST: Houston-area restaurants offering Mother’s Day meal kits
HOUSTON – With some Houston-area restaurants operating at 25% capacity and others still shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, getting a reservation to treat moms to a nice dinner might be extremely difficult at this time.
But not to worry, you can still celebrate your mom and treat her to breakfast in bed, lunch, or dinner, while social distancing by ordering a Mother’s Day meal kit from one of the restaurants below:
HUGO’s - 1602 Westheimer Road
Price: Dinner for two kits start at $65
Order by: May 6
Phone: (713) 524-7744
Happy Sunday! Before we know it, Mother's Day will be here. We won't be open for our usual Mother's Day brunch buffet at the restaurant, but we have some Mother's Day meal options for you! You can order online at www.hugosrestaurant.net/store/catering/ or call 713-524-7744. Orders must be pre-ordered by May 6! #MothersDay #HugosHouston #Houston #CurbsidePickUp #HugoOrtega
State Fare Kitchen & Bar - 947 Gessner Suite B190
Prices: Breakfast kit $75, lunch kit $80
Order by: May 6
Phone: (832) 831-0950
Mastro’s - 1650 West Loop South
Prices: Dinner for two kit starts at $75, dinner for four kit starts at $120
Order by: May 8
Phone: (713) 993-2500
Mother's Day may look different this year, but we still love her just the same. Treat her to our special steak kits each including, 28 day, wet-aged cryo-vac sealed steaks with Mastro’s Steak Rub, caesar salad, side dish and Signature Butter Cake. Enhance her meal and pair any family dinner with our Rosé Therapy Kit! Please pre-order by May 8th. Click the link in our bio to view the full menu and order . . . #mothersday #mothersday2020 #steakkits #mothersdaydinner
Morton’s The Steakhouse - 1001 McKinney Street (Downtown), 5000 Westheimer (Galleria)
Prices: Dinner for two kit $109, dinner for four kit $199
Order by: May 8
Phone: Downtown location (713) 659-3700, Galleria location (713) 629-1946
You can never go wrong with the classics, like our classic 2-course menu with Morton's slow-roasted prime rib starting at $49. Available Saturday and Sunday. Don't forget to pre-order your Mother's Day Chef at Home Kit by May 8th. Click the link in our bio to start your order.
Rainbow Lodge - 2011 Ella Boulevard
Price: Dinner for two kits start at $65
Order by: 3 p.m. May 7
Phone: (713) 861-8666
2840 Cafe at Dukessa - 2840 Chimney Rock Road
Price: Family dinner kit for 4-5 people $119.95
Order by: Any time before May 10
Phone: (713) 299-7821
Order from us and we promise it will be brunches of fun. 🥂 Go to www.2840htx.com/MothersDay to reserve your spot or place your order! #memorialareaeats #galleriaeats #houstonfood #houstonpickup #houstoncurbside #houstondelivery #houstoncatering #thegreatamericantakeout #curbsidepickup #eatlocal #curbside #takeustoyourtable #westuniversityexchange #togo #togofood
Potente Houston - 1515 Texas Ave
Phone: 713-237-1515
We are super excited to announce that we will be hosting a Special Mother's Day Dinner at Potente on Sunday, May 10th, to celebrate all of our amazing moms! 🎉 . Chef Danny has prepared an incredible 4-course menu for us to enjoy (swipe left to view) which includes our favorite Truffle Pasta Dish. There will be two seatings at 6 pm and 8 pm for this delicious dinner. Due to our 25% occupancy, we ask that you please make reservations for this Special Dinner. To save your seating for Sunday, visit our bio Reserve button or give us a call at 713-237-1515 ☎️ . We will have limited quantities for those who wish to order this menu To-Go. 🙂 . Truly the best way to spoil our moms is with the best cuisine in town! 💕 . #potentehouston #bestofhouston
Are you a manager or owner at a local restaurant offering Mother’s Day meal kits? Let us know in the comments.
