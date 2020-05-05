LIST: Houston-area restaurants offering Mother’s Day meal kits

Published: May 5, 2020, 12:06 am

HOUSTON – With some Houston-area restaurants operating at 25% capacity and others still shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, getting a reservation to treat moms to a nice dinner might be extremely difficult at this time.

But not to worry, you can still celebrate your mom and treat her to breakfast in bed, lunch, or dinner, while social distancing by ordering a Mother’s Day meal kit from one of the restaurants below:

HUGO’s - 1602 Westheimer Road

Price: Dinner for two kits start at $65

Order by: May 6

Phone: (713) 524-7744

State Fare Kitchen & Bar - 947 Gessner Suite B190

Prices: Breakfast kit $75, lunch kit $80

Order by: May 6

Phone: (832) 831-0950

Prices: Dinner for two kit starts at $75, dinner for four kit starts at $120

Order by: May 8

Phone: (713) 993-2500

Morton’s The Steakhouse - 1001 McKinney Street (Downtown), 5000 Westheimer (Galleria)

Prices: Dinner for two kit $109, dinner for four kit $199

Order by: May 8

Phone: Downtown location (713) 659-3700, Galleria location (713) 629-1946

Rainbow Lodge - 2011 Ella Boulevard

Price: Dinner for two kits start at $65

Order by: 3 p.m. May 7

Phone: (713) 861-8666

2840 Cafe at Dukessa - 2840 Chimney Rock Road

Price: Family dinner kit for 4-5 people $119.95

Order by: Any time before May 10

Phone: (713) 299-7821

Potente Houston - 1515 Texas Ave

Phone: 713-237-1515

Are you a manager or owner at a local restaurant offering Mother’s Day meal kits? Let us know in the comments.

