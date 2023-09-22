Beyoncé Ticket Extravaganza: These 3 KPRC 2 Insiders are going to see Queen Bey this weekend!

Three KPRC 2 Insiders won tickets to see Queen Bey this weekend, and KPRC 2 surprised them with the good news as part of our “Beyoncé Ticket Extravaganza!”

KPRC 2 anchors Owen Conflenti, Sofia Ojeda, and meteorologist Anthony Yanez visited each winner this week and surprised them with close-up tickets to the biggest show in Houston.

Missed all three winner reveals? Watch below!

Winner No. 1

Winner No. 2

Winner No. 3

