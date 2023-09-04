See new rendering of Great Wolf Lodge: Some of what to expect at Webster location

A photo from the Great Wolf Lodge groundbreaking event in Webster in September 2022.

WEBSTER, Texas – Great Wolf Lodge announced this week that the grand opening date for the newest resort in Webster is set for November 2024.

Here’s a new rendering for the location’s new lobby, as well as previously-released images of the location’s exteriors.

Pretty spiffy, eh?

Great Wolf Lodge renderings, as released on Aug. 31, 2023. (Great Wolf Lodge)

Unlike the Grapevine location, the water park is situated completely behind the main façade.

Great Wolf Lodge renderings, as released on Aug. 31, 2023. (Great Wolf Lodge)

Like the Grapevine, Texas, location, the Webster Great Wolf Lodge will have indoor and outdoor water park amenities, according to this rendering provided by the park:

Great Wolf Lodge renderings, as released on Aug. 31, 2023. (Great Wolf Lodge)

Here are other images shared of the project:

Construction of the new Great Wolf Lodge in Webster reaches key milestone (Great Wolf Lodge)

Great Wolf Lodge groundbreaking event in Webster in September 2022. (Micahl Wyckoff)

