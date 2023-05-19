From Great Wolf to In-N-Out Burger: These are the latest construction happenings

Big update on construction happening in the Houston-area

WEBSTER, Texas – Construction continues at several areas in Texas, including in Houston’s Clear Lake area.

The City of Webster, in particular, is seeing several construction projects, including the Great Wolf Lodge, and a brand new In-N-Out, both are slated to open sometime next year.

On the other side, Texas will have its first Universal theme park that’s geared towards younger kids.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Coming to Clear Lake soon. Picture taken March 31. (KPRC)

Located within the new shopping center anchored by H-E-B at 122 El Dorado Blvd, it’s the Houston area’s fifth restaurant.

According to Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, construction of the restaurant is said to take approximately eight to night months to complete and have it open for business.

The new shopping center on Gulf Freeway and El Dorado began construction in early 2021 with the new H-E-B making its grand opening late Winter 2021.

Flyway

Flyway in Webster. Picture taken March 31. (KPRC)

Flyway is a 120-acre new development located next to the newly-planned Great Wolf Lodge.

According to the developers in a KPRC 2 report on July 7, 2022, Flyway will focus more on family and friendly entertainment with 1.6 million square feet of restaurants, retail stores, and an event lawn for movie nights and outdoor concerts.

Chicken N’ Pickle is currently the only restaurant confirmed to be joining Flyway.

A completion date for Flyway is not set at this time.

For construction updates, click here.

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge construction in progress. Picture taken March 31. (KPRC)

Great Wolf Lodge broke ground in Webster as the second-ever location in Texas back in September.

Turner, Great Wolf’s construction partner, said approximately 600 construction and trade workers are working each day during the peak of construction.

The new indoor waterpark is set to complete in mid to late 2024.

Shops at Baybrook

Shops at Baybrook Construction. Picture Taken April 1 (KPRC)

A new shopping and restaurant space is being built across from I-45 and Bay Area Boulevard as part of a refresh on one of Webster’s bustling roads, often referred to as the “Westheimer of Clear Lake.”

Several restaurant concepts, including Kura Revolving Sushi, Shake Shack and Wild Fork Foods are among several restaurants on the tenant list.

The row of new restaurants is scheduled for a late 2023 completion.

Learn more here from the City of Webster.

Universal Studios

Universal Parks & Resorts announced it will build a theme park in Frisco, Texas. (Universal Parks & Resorts)

Theme park goers no longer need to take a trip to either California or Florida any longer -- because Universal Studios is bringing a family-friendly theme park near Dallas.

According to the Associated Press, the new theme park, aimed at children, offers opportunities for meet-and-greet characters, interactive shows, and rides. However, it is expected to about a quarter size of the company’s theme parks.

