Great Wolf Lodge in Webster announces grand opening date; now accepting reservations

Construction at the newest Great Wolf Lodge is halfway done, and the timeline has reached a key milestone.

The company announced this week that the grand opening date for the newest resort in Webster is set for November 2024.

Construction of the new Great Wolf Lodge in Webster reaches key milestone (Great Wolf Lodge)

Reservations are now being accepted for Nov. 15, 2024 or later. Families hoping to secure their stay can use a special limited-time offer when using promotional code COUNTDOWN. The COUNTDOWN promotional code unlocks up to a 30% discount on room rates.

The resort is expected to have 532 rooms and 27 acres of space.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the construction of Great Wolf Lodge Texas Gulf Coast, as we start focusing on the interior portions of the resort and all the amazing family experiences we will offer,” said John Murphy, Chief Executive Officer for Great Wolf Resorts. “We’re looking forward to opening this resort and offering families across central and southeastern Texas a close, convenient, and carefree getaway destination, providing year-round family fun and experiences, attractions, and entertainment designed to help families strengthen their pack.”

The resort is expected to hire more than 500 full- and part-time workers -- called “Pack Members” -- by the time doors open to the public next year.

