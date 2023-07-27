PHOTOS: See inside this rustic-style lodge home that ‘brings the outside in’

HUFFMAN, Texas – From one to 10, how much do you love the outdoors and privacy? 10 out of 10? Perfect, then this house is going to be perfect for you.

Located in Huffman, Texas, in a gated community you can find a “custom built modern rustic style lodge home nestled 500 feet back on 2.3 acres of privacy and solitude,” the property’s listing reads.

This home includes three primary bedrooms, two secondary bedrooms, and one small room connected to the atrium that can used as a bedroom, office, meditation room, or anything your heart might desire. In addition, it also includes three full and one half baths.

In regards to what makes this house special. It includes an atrium that houses a private pool, perfect for those who want to relax in the pool during the summer without having to worrying about the extreme heat we have been experiencing lately. Be able to relax and just let go in your own private pool with a large window looking out into nature.

If the pool might not be something you are really interested in, no worries because in one way or form most of the bedrooms have access to natural light from the surrounding nature. The nature from outside enters this home in more ways than one. Either through offering outdoor access from the comfort of your room, an incredibly beautiful scenery from the relaxation of your tub, or just from the simplicity of having a window.

The home is on the market for $875,000.

If you are interested in this house, contact with property representative Callie McMillan from JLA Realty (832-230-9641) or schedule a tour by visiting the leasing site of the property.

Take a look through the photos and see for yourself what the home has to offer.

255 Vista Del Lago Drive, Huffman,TX 77336 (Kimberly Robbins, Aeries Media Group)

