PHOTOS: This $9.9M Memorial mansion is reminiscent of a resort; Inside its luxuries

HOUSTON – A luxury home on the market in the Memorial area reads more like a resort, with amenities including a sprawling swimming pool and cabana bath, two staircases, a fitness center complete with a sauna as well as a two-bedroom guest apartment.

The house is listed on the market at $9,950,000 and sits on more than two acres at 324 Buckingham Drive. With five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half-baths, it’s sure to accommodate your fair share of family and friends.

The home was built in 1992 and is described in the listing as “a magnificent close-in Memorial retreat...(with) fully gated grounds...on a coveted cul-de-sac offering a flexible architectural aesthetic, with resort-style amenities.” It is described to include a subterranean tasting room, a game room, three guest suites and a pair of four-car capacity garages with an upstairs guest apartment, all of which combine to offer “exceptional entertaining capabilities,” according to the listing.

Among the property’s many luxurious offerings include an expansive swimming pool, complete with an elevated spa, and an adjacent pavilion equipped with a full cabana bath, perfect to manage the scorching Houston heat in.

The property is listed by Laura Sweeney via Compass. For more information, visit here.

324 Buckingham Drive. (Compass Real Estate.)

