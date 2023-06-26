Houston house hunting: Luxe Hyde Park home listed for $2.1M

HOUSTON – A newly built luxury home in Hyde Park is on the market for $2.1 million.

Designed by esteemed architect Kelly Cusimano and Ava Custom Homes, the home -- built this year -- is located on a corner lot, and its soaring ceilings, painted brick and white oak flooring and grand windows “create a bright and spacious modern ambiance,” according to the listing.

Venture through the symmetric exterior onto the foyer’s polished oak floors, complimented by the expansive white walls. Beyond the foyer lies a spacious study with built-in shelving as well as both overhead and natural lighting.

To the left of the foyer resides an expansive dining room framed by tall windows. The room includes access to a butler’s pantry. At the far end of the house lies a kitchen which includes, according to the listing, “impeccable designer finishes and Thermador appliances”. The space includes white marble countertops and an island with room for storage and seating.

Adjacent to the kitchen resides an accommodating living room, complete with a fireplace and windows overlooking the backyard.

Upstairs, the owner’s suite is described to boast a “gorgeous marble spa bath & boutique-style walk-in closet”. Three secondary bedrooms surround a large game room.

The house also includes a mudroom, utility room and a two-car attached garage.

The property’s listing agent is Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes. For inquiries, call (713) 253-8529.

You can view the home in an open house taking place on Sunday afternoon.

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019. (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019. (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019. (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019. (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019. (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019. (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019. (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019. (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

2029 Woodhead St, Houston, TX 77019 (TK Images / Compass)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.