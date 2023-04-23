KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Pedro, the pup who wants you to pay the cheese tax

HOUSTON – Pedro Pascal is a handsome dog. He is very curious and loves sniffing most things.

Pedro loves treats and is a good listener. He has already been trained to sit and stay.

However, Pedro LOVES cheese. If you have some in your fridge, be prepared to pay the cheese tax!

He is not the best with cats, but he will love his human family unconditionally.

If you’re interested in welcoming Pedro into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up

Petunia previously visited KPRC, and now she has been adopted by her foster parent.

Meena said she felt a strong connection with Petunia that she hasn’t felt with other pets. The pair became inseparable.