KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Ratatouille, a pup who’s got the recipe to make you smile

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – In the movie “Ratatouille,” Remy dreams about becoming a chef. The Houston Humane Society’s Ratatouille also has a dream: to find a loving home.

This furry friend loves to cuddle and snuggle. All he wants is to share his love with his new family

Ratatouille is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix and is great at making friends with other dogs.

His owner surrendered him to the shelter, but he has made many friends with the other pups. He has a very sweet personality, loves kisses and is energetic.

Meet Ratatouille at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Ratatouille into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up

Odin, the pup who survived a tornado, found his perfect family. They are thrilled for him to meet his two pet siblings Mindy & Maisel.

Odin and his new family! (Houston Humane Society)

