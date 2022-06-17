LIST: Adoptable pets at the Houston Humane Society

Looking for a new furry friend? You’ve come to the right place!

The gallery below features dogs and cats that are currently up for adoption at the Houston Humane Society.

For more information about any of the animals in the gallery, you can visit HoustonHumane.org, call 713-433-6421 or stop by the shelter located at 14700 Almeda Road in southeast Houston.

Gallery last updated: June 17, 2022

DOGS

Pansy

Pansy (Houston Humane Society)

With a wagging tail and a giving heart, princess Pansy is all you could ever ask for in a dog. The 6-year-old pup has the sweetest demeanor and has never met a stranger! She would be perfect in a home where she could cuddle up on the couch more often than not!

Cider

Cider (Houston Humane Society)

Everyone knows Cider goes great with apple pie, cinnamon donuts, and all the fall foods! 2-year-old Cider the pup goes great with everything too! Cider was featured on KPRC 2′s Pet Project! She is a playful and upbeat goofy girl! Cider has a way of putting a smile on your face no matter the situation. We’d think she’d make a very loyal companion to any human no matter the age or size. She knows to sit and walks great on a leash!

Kassie

Kassie (Houston Humane Society)

This shy, sweet girl is SUPER SMART! 1-year-old Kassie has completed a training program with our partners at Petsuites Pearland and she is now equipped with the best manners on the block to showcase in her FURever home! Her favorite thing to do is to go on long walks & sniff everything along the way!

Polo

Polo (Houston Humane Society)

Polo 1 year. Hi! I’m Polo! I have been told I am a very handsome guy! I am shy and unsure when meeting new people and in new situations because I am a cruelty survivor. When I get to know a person I trust, I will often go towards them to help me through an uncomfortable situation. I have a brand new set of skills thanks to Pet Suites Pearland & so much love to give. I really want a family I can trust and love!

Sassi

Sassi (Houston Humane Society)

Sassi 2 years. Sassi is Heartworm positive, but that doesn’t stop her from loving with ALL of her heart. Her heartworm treatment is also FULLY sponsored by some really nice people! This sweet girl has a permanent smile on her face and a tail that’s always wagging!

Georgie

Georgie (Houston Humane Society)

Georgie is 3 years old. His Heartworm Treatment is partially sponsored! Georgie spent some time at PetSuites in their training program!

Here is what his friends at PetSuites have to say about Georgie: “Georgie is an entertaining goofy guy. He appreciates everybody he meets, and oftentimes he prefers love over treats. He is a huge people pleaser! We believe he would fit best in an active home with no small children. When meeting other dogs Georgie is respectful but cautious, with the right dog he might gain enough confidence to be playful. He is always grateful for any new toys he receives, when left alone he is very good at entertaining himself with the toys he cherishes so much. He is potty trained. He also loves a nice game of fetch. He would absolutely adore any human he would be able to call his own.”

Georgie was also featured on KPRC 2′s Pet Project.

Jersey

Jersey (Houston Humane Society)

Hi! I’m Jersey! I am a 1-year-old pup who’s a sweet, affectionate guy! I enjoy having time to play for a while then I just want to hang out. I really enjoy doggie pools and will put my whole snout under the water! I can’t wait to find someone who loves my energy and exuberance!

Markie

Markie (Houston Humane Society)

Markie is 3 years old. Markie is house-trained and has the best manners! Markie knows commands like Sit and lay down. He enjoys lying in a comfy bed and would make the perfect cuddle buddy after a long work week.

Axel

Axel (Houston Humane Society)

Hi! I’m Axel and I’m 1-year-old. I am a giant puppy who learns quickly. I walk great on leash and have had some home training. I’d adjust well to any home that provides love and affection. I could be a true couch potato.

Bella

Bella (Houston Humane Society)

Bella is 8 years old. Bella may be older, but she doesn’t look it or act like it! She very much enjoys going for walks on a nice day with her human friends and does well with dogs. Volunteers describe Bella as a “go with the flow” type of girl. They also say she loves to roll in fresh grass! Bella knows sit, down and shake, and walks very nicely on a leash.

CATS

Ryan

Ryan (Houston Humane Society)

Ryan is 5 years old. Ryan has lived alone on the street his entire life but is now ready for the SWEET life. Ryan is a very quiet and reserved kitty who likes his own space. If you are looking for a first-time pet, Ryan would be a great option! He is litter boxed trained and would be comfortable hanging out by himself for a while if the work week gets busy

Frostine

Frostine (Houston Humane Society)

Frostine is 2 years. This beautiful kitty is packed with personality! She wants nothing more than a head pat, snacks, and a lap to curl up in! She loves kiddos and is very gentle and playful at the same time!

Phoebe

Phoebe (Houston Humane Society)

Phoebe is 5 years old. This sassy & sweet gal is a pro at sunbathing and lounging around. Her beautiful calico markings match her interesting and beautiful personality! This sweet girl would love to binge watch a Netflix show with you or nap the day away!

Pancho

Pancho (Houston Humane Society)

Pancho is 6 years old. This sweet baby boy has been through a couple of rough patches in his life. With a shortened tail, a recent eye surgery, and being surrendered by his owners of six years, you think this boy would have a broken spirit. But no! This boy is as sweet as molasses and is so excited to see & explore the world around him, and get all the pets from all of the new people he meets on the way! This sweet baby deserves the comfort of his own home. Could it be with you?

Huasteco

Huasteco (Houston Humane Society)

Huasteco is 1 year old. This beautiful boy is full of joy and has so much love to give. He loves to explore new people, places, and things, and carefully inspect everything along the way. He would make a great companion for someone special who would love to play with a cat wand with him daily!

Mango

Mango (Houston Humane Society)

I’m Mango. I’m an easy-going, carefree, treat-loving, sweet boy! I am so chill, you might not even notice I’m laying right beside you until you hear my little purrs! I’d love a home I could call my own, and kick back and relax in!

Kitty Galore

Kitty Galore (Houston Humane Society)

Hi! I’m Kitty Galore! I am a proper little lady who will tell you what I want when I want it. I enjoy playtime with my fuzzy toys and kennel mates. I would love to join a family that loves cuddles and playtime!

Knox

Knox (Houston Humane Society)

Knox is 3 years old. Knox fits the personality of your typical cat. He is very curious! Such an animated boy who you could watch for hours. He loves to use his nose to nudge things and explore. He’d be perfect for a family that enjoys a low-maintenance kind of pet with all of the frills!

Wally

Wally (Houston Humane Society)

Wally is 2 years old. Wally is the perfect cuddly buddy you could EVER ask for! She loves to roll on his back and his side and have you pet him. She loves all the attention she can get and is loved on so dearly. If you have so much love to give, Wally is the girl for you!

Harper

Harper (Houston Humane Society)

Harper is 1 year old. Harper is a young cat who is learning how to play with others. She does prefer her own space and would love to live like a true Queen. Harper was rescued from the streets of Houston and is well-deserving of this! Could your home be her next castle?