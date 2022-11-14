Give a shelter dog the best day ever by participating at Houston Humane Society’s ‘Doggy Day Out’

HOUSTON – Shelter life for dogs at the Houston Humane Society can be difficult for them -- but not anymore!

With thanks to a new program called “Doggy Day Out” by the Houston Humane Society, volunteers can participate by taking a dog out for activities such as a walk in the park, shopping, and more -- only for a few hours a day.

According to HHS, “doggy day outs” allows dogs to show off their personalities and come out of their shell beyond the shelter. Dogs also wear an “ADOPT ME” vest as they go out to meet potential adopters.

As a result, dogs are less anxious or exuberant and gain valuable life skills.

The shelter says it’s perfect timing with the holidays fast approaching.

Those who are interested in participating can learn more and/or fill out the questionnaire here.

