KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Milo, your next top model!

7-month-old Milo is a young, happy puppy with an energetic attitude – a vibrant personality that goes perfectly with his speckled coat!

A black-and-white wonder, Milo loves modeling costumes and won’t chew on his clothes. He is always in the mood for a good adventure and is very curious, putting his nose to work to test out his keen sense of smell. He will need to be trained but he’s already learning how to sit!

Milo’s breed is a special one -- he’s a Catahoula Leopard Dog, which is the state dog of Louisiana.

Milo has many siblings, also available for adoption, so he’s used to having family around. He would thrive around activity, the perfect companion for a home that already has kids or other dogs.

You can meet Milo or his brothers and sisters at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Milo into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Hill

Hill, with his new owner! (Houston Humane Society)

Last month, we met Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink.

Hill has been adopted by someone who will SPOIL him with lots of love and attention! When he first saw him, he knew he was the one.

Hill’s new owner says this is his second HHS adoption -- he adopted Buster Brown back in 2013. He was a staff favorite and was honored with a foster wall.