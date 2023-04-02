KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Petunia, a pup who prefers to work from home

Looking for a great work-from-home co-worker? Petunia might be your number one candidate!

Petunia came to HHS from a hoarding case and is currently at a foster home!

Petunia’s foster mom says she lounges around while she works from home, making her a great cuddle bug. She is housebroken and knows how to use the doggy door.

Her foster mom adds that she may be super shy at first, but with time, she will get close and ask for cuddles and nice words! She recommends a family with older kids as she isn’t a fan of sudden movements.

Meet Petunia at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Petunia into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Ivan

Ivan with his new adopter (Houston Humane Society)

Last month, we met Ivan, an energetic pup looking for his next adventure.

...and indeed he found his next adventure: outside the shelter with his new family!

His new owner shares that Ivan will keep his original name and will be greeted by his new sister Molly.

