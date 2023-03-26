KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Rockie, a pup who has the spirit of a fighter

Rockie may look like he’s ready to pounce when you meet him, But in reality, he is the life of a party!

Rockie came to the shelter as a return, and ever since, he has attended numerous HHS-hosted events, including the Mardi Gras parade.

He would be a great pup for a family who loves the outdoors and enjoys parks, festivals, and concerts!

Meet Rockie at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Rockie into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

