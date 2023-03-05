KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Ivan, the energetic pup looking for his next adventure

HOUSTON – Meet this week’s #PetProjectPup, Ivan!

Ivan just returned from his vacation to PetSuites Missouri City to learn how to be the best of the best!

Ivan knows his name, and the commands “sit,” “down,” and “stay.” He has a lot of energy to spare and needs a family that can take him on fun adventures.

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Ivan, the energetic pup looking for his next adventure (Houston Humane Society)

He gets along great with other dogs, but sometimes the excitement he has to play can be a little overwhelming for some. He’s still working on not jumping to say hello, but he’s getting the hang of it!

Adopt Ivan and have a lifelong running buddy who loves pets and cuddles!