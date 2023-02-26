KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Odin, the strongest protector of fellow pups

Meet this week’s #PetProject Pup Odin!

Odin is sweeter than cake, the most handsome pup around, and ready for play dates full of fun and love!

Coming from Pasadena after the tornado, he has proved to still keep a smile on his face and everyone else’s face too!

Odin is ready for a family of his own!

Adopt Odin today! Make him your handsome pup date!

Meet Odin at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Odin into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

Nylah and her forever home. (Houston Humane Society)

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Nylah

Last week, we met Nylah, the pup that reminded us of a classic 90′s movie.

Nylah was adopted after her Sunday segment by a family who fell in love with her sweet spotted face!

Nylah’s family cannot wait to see how special her bond with her new fur sister will be, and to love on her the way she deserves!