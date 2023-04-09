KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Ramses, a pup who’s secretly the Easter Bunny

Step aside, Easter Beagle, we have a new bunny on the block.

5-year-old Ramses, a Pit Bull mix, was rescued from San Jacinto County in recent weeks, and he’s now looking for a new home.

Volunteers at Houston Humane Society say he is a major cuddlebug, and very sociable. He LOVES people!

Don’t let his size fool you, though, sometimes he thinks he’s a lap dog!

Meet Ramses at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Ramses into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

MORE PETS AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION:

Meet Odin, the strongest protector of fellow pups

Meet Petunia, a pup who prefers to work from home

Meet Quincy, the charming pup!