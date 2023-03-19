KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Dreyfus, the all-time jumping champion

2-year-old Dreyfus is ready to jump his way to your heart!

Volunteers from the Houston Humane Society say Dreyfus, a hound mix, is super treat-motivated and is willing to do anything, including bouncing as high as possible!

Dreyfus recently went on a Doggy Day Out, and his pal says he has strong energy and loves to play with other dogs.

Dreyfus is not too picky -- as long as you have his two meals and a soft bed, you’ll be on your way to becoming his number-one pal.

Meet Dreyfus at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Dreyfus into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

