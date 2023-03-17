Cody Johnson, lots of llamas and alpacas and more! 🦙🥰🎤: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 17

HOUSTON – If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do -- and tonight there’s country music superstar Chris Stapleton.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Show - Wave II (Show D: Other Crossbred) NRG Center - Main Arena

8:00 a.m. - Open & Youth Llama Show: Shorn Fleece NRG Arena - Hall B

8:00 a.m. - Open & Youth Alpaca Show: Shorn Fleece (following Llama Fleece) NRG Arena - Hall B

8:00 a.m. - Llama Open: Pack NRG Arena - Hall B

8:00 a.m. - Llama & Alpaca Open: Obstacles & PR Show (following Pack) NRG Arena - Hall A

8:00 a.m. - Alpaca Show: Walking Fleece NRG Arena - Hall B

8:00 a.m. - Open Llama Show: Costume NRG Arena - Hall A

8:00 a.m. - Youth Llama Show: Costume (following Open Costume) NRG Arena - Hall A

8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: Youth Halter, Showmanship, and English Performance Events NRG Arena

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

10:00 a.m. Born to Buck, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm, The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 3 p.m.), The Junction

11:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight), The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B, The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Junior Market Barrow Auction, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

12:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Champion Wine Garden

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

2:00 p.m. - Live Music: Pauline Reese Band, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Live Music: Neil Dover, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Live Music: Mark Odom Band, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 7 p.m.), The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: The Randy Brown Show, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:00 p.m. - Junior Market Steer Judging, NRG Center - Main Arena

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Wild Card 1, followed by Cody Johnson in concert, NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B, The Junction

7:30 p.m. - Mentalist: Dale K., The Junction

8:30 p.m. - Champion Junior Market Steer Selection, NRG Stadium

9:00 p.m. - Cody Johnson, NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Small Town Habit, NRG Park

