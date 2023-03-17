Cody Johnson, lots of llamas and alpacas and more! 🦙🥰🎤: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 17

HOUSTON – If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today, there’s so much to see and do -- and tonight there’s country music superstar Chris Stapleton.
Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.
Events throughout the day:
8:00 a.m. - Junior Market Steer Show - Wave II (Show D: Other Crossbred) NRG Center - Main Arena
8:00 a.m. - Open & Youth Llama Show: Shorn Fleece NRG Arena - Hall B
8:00 a.m. - Open & Youth Alpaca Show: Shorn Fleece (following Llama Fleece) NRG Arena - Hall B
8:00 a.m. - Llama Open: Pack NRG Arena - Hall B
8:00 a.m. - Llama & Alpaca Open: Obstacles & PR Show (following Pack) NRG Arena - Hall A
8:00 a.m. - Alpaca Show: Walking Fleece NRG Arena - Hall B
8:00 a.m. - Open Llama Show: Costume NRG Arena - Hall A
8:00 a.m. - Youth Llama Show: Costume (following Open Costume) NRG Arena - Hall A
8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: Youth Halter, Showmanship, and English Performance Events NRG Arena
9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo, The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
10:00 a.m. Born to Buck, The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm, The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park
10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side
10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar
11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 3 p.m.), The Junction
11:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight), The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B, The Junction
11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
12:00 p.m. - Junior Market Barrow Auction, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion
12:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park
12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Champion Wine Garden
2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
2:00 p.m. - Live Music: Pauline Reese Band, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage
3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
3:30 p.m. - Live Music: Neil Dover, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
5:00 p.m. - Live Music: Mark Odom Band, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage
5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
5:00 p.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 7 p.m.), The Junction
5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
6:00 p.m. - Live Music: The Randy Brown Show, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage
6:00 p.m. - Junior Market Steer Judging, NRG Center - Main Arena
6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, The Junction
6:45 p.m. - Wild Card 1, followed by Cody Johnson in concert, NRG Stadium
7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B, The Junction
7:30 p.m. - Mentalist: Dale K., The Junction
8:30 p.m. - Champion Junior Market Steer Selection, NRG Stadium
9:00 p.m. - Cody Johnson, NRG Stadium
10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Small Town Habit, NRG Park
This is the Rodeo stuff we’ve got cooking on Click2Houston.com. Help yourself and save some money, time and effort getting around and enjoying all the best the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has to offer:
- The family-friendly guide to the Houston Rodeo>> Make the mega-spectacle manageable, affordable and fun for people with families.
- What’s new at the Houston Rodeo in 2023 >> Drone show, Cheeto chicken sandwiches, a high-speed coaster and more
- 5 ways to save on your trip >> Planning your trip now can help save money in the future.
- Kings, queens and singing cowboys >> The most influential entertainers in Houston Rodeo history.
- Test your Houston Rodeo knowledge >> Our quiz lets you put your rodeo knowledge to the test.
- View the 2023 entertainment lineup >> The lineup features a mix of genres, including country, EDM, hip-hop, Norteño, pop, rock, and Christian.
- Elvis, bucking broncos and the Astrodome >> We can’t stop watching this archived footage of the Houston Rodeo.
We want to see your rockin’ rodeo pics! 📸 Share your best memories of the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo with us at Click2Pins and we may share your photos on television during our newscasts.