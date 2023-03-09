Ashley McBryde, lamb and goat championships and so much more: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 9

Ashley McBryde onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – It’s Friday-eve and that means you get the fun of almost-weekend joy and the thinner crowds at the Houston Rodeo today. If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today there’s so much to see and do. Here’s a lineup of fun if you’re planning to go out to NRG.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

8:00 a.m. - Junior Lamb Show: Market (Medium Wool)NRG Center – East Arena

8:00 a.m. - Junior Goat Show: Market (Divisions III & IV) NRG Center – East Arena

8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: Junior Invitational Roping and Speed Event NRG Arena

9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, Presented by Giants Software NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Contest: Junior Market Poultry Judging Fort Bend County Fairgrounds

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck® presented by Oxy The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 7 p.m.) The Junction

11:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight) NRG Park

4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Shane Jenkins Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Presented by Frost Bank Champion Wine Garden

4:30 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Big Jordan Band Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Super Series IV, Round 1, followed by Ashley McBryde in concert NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

7:30 p.m. - Junior Market Lamb & Goat Champion Selection NRG Center – East Arena

7:30 p.m. - Live Music The Junction

9:00 p.m. -Ashley McBride NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Susan Hickman NRG Park

