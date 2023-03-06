First Responders Day, Jason Aldean and more: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 6

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Jason Aldean performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

HOUSTON – It’s Monday! If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today you’re in for a treat! Here’s a lineup of fun if you’re planning to go out to NRG.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

7:00 a.m. - Horse Show: RSNC Ranch Sorting Events, NRG Arena

8:00 a.m. - Youth Goat Show: Boer, NRG Center – East Arena

8:00 a.m. - Youth Goat Show: Dairy, NRG Center – East Arena

8:30 a.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Meat Judging, Martin Preferred Foods

9:00 a.m. - Contest: Agriculture Science Fair, NRG Center - Rooms 602 - 603

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, Presented by Giants Software NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo The Junction

9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlor Demonstrations, NRG Center

9:30 a.m. - Contest: 4-H/FFA Horse Judging Contest, Great Southwest Equestrian Center

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck® presented by Oxy The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 7 p.m.) The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Contest: State FFA Tractor Technician (Part III), NRG Center - Main Arena

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

2:00 p.m. - Junior Commercial Steer Auction, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

2:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Meat Judging Awards, Martin Preferred Foods

2:00 p.m. - Junior Commercial Steer Auction, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Presented by Frost Bank, Champion Wine Garden

4:00 p.m. - Junior Commercial Steer Final Interviews, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

4:00 p.m. - First Responders Honors and Awards Ceremony, NRG Center - Room 602

4:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park

4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Jon Finney, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Brian Milson, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Super Series III, Round 1, followed by Jason Aldean in concert, NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

7:30 p.m. - Live Music: The Stringbenders, The Junction

9:00 p.m. - Jason Aldean, NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Trent Cowie, NRG Park

This is the Rodeo stuff we’ve got cooking on Click2Houston.com. Help yourself and save some money, time and effort getting around and enjoying all the best the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has to offer:

We want to see your rockin’ rodeo pics! 📸 Share your best memories of the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo with us at Click2Pins and we may share your photos on television during our newscasts.