First Responders Day, Jason Aldean and more: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 6

HOUSTON – It’s Monday! If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today you’re in for a treat! Here’s a lineup of fun if you’re planning to go out to NRG.
Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.
Events throughout the day:
7:00 a.m. - Horse Show: RSNC Ranch Sorting Events, NRG Arena
8:00 a.m. - Youth Goat Show: Boer, NRG Center – East Arena
8:00 a.m. - Youth Goat Show: Dairy, NRG Center – East Arena
8:30 a.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Meat Judging, Martin Preferred Foods
9:00 a.m. - Contest: Agriculture Science Fair, NRG Center - Rooms 602 - 603
9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, Presented by Giants Software NRG Center
9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo The Junction
9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlor Demonstrations, NRG Center
9:30 a.m. - Contest: 4-H/FFA Horse Judging Contest, Great Southwest Equestrian Center
10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck® presented by Oxy The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm The Junction
10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park
10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side
10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar
11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 7 p.m.) The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Contest: State FFA Tractor Technician (Part III), NRG Center - Main Arena
11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction
11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction
1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations, NRG Center
1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
2:00 p.m. - Junior Commercial Steer Auction, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion
2:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H & FFA Meat Judging Awards, Martin Preferred Foods
2:00 p.m. - Junior Commercial Steer Auction, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion
3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
4:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Presented by Frost Bank, Champion Wine Garden
4:00 p.m. - Junior Commercial Steer Final Interviews, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion
4:00 p.m. - First Responders Honors and Awards Ceremony, NRG Center - Room 602
4:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park
4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Jon Finney, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage
4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Brian Milson, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage
6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center
6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction
6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction
6:45 p.m. - Super Series III, Round 1, followed by Jason Aldean in concert, NRG Stadium
7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction
7:30 p.m. - Live Music: The Stringbenders, The Junction
9:00 p.m. - Jason Aldean, NRG Stadium
10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Trent Cowie, NRG Park
