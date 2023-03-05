Zac Brown Band, Cowboy church and more: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 5

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Zac Brown Band performs at "THE NIGHT BEFORE”, a RADIO.COM Event on February 1, 2020 in South Florida. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Entercom)

HOUSTON – It’s SUNDAY! If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on this beautiful day, you’re in for a weekend treat! Here’s a lineup of fun if you’re planning to go out to NRG.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the rest of the day:

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Rodeo Read Along (11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.)NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

12:15 p.m. - Youth Horticulture Competition, NRG Center - 2nd Floor

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

12:45 p.m. - Weigh and Grade Junior Commercial Steers, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

1:00 p.m. - Ranching & Wildlife Video and Poster Awards NRG Center - Main Arena

1:00 p.m. - Live Music: Cul de Sac, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

1:00 p.m. - Live Music: Uncle Jesse’s Hair, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

2:00 p.m. - Contest: 4-H/FFA Meat Judging AwardsMartin Preferred Foods

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

3:45 p.m. - Super Series II Championship, followed by Zac Brown Band in concert NRG Stadium

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Zac Brown Band, NRG Stadium

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: The Swanson Brothers, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Yelba’s Variety Band, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:00 p.m. - Youth Horticulture Award Ceremony, NRG Center – Café on the Park

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

7:00 p.m. - Live Music, The Junction

8:30 p.m. - Live Music: Sun Valley Station, NRG Park

