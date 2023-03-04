Walker Hayes and LIVE competitions: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Walker Hayes performs onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

HOUSTON – It’s SATURDAY! If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today you’re in for a weekend treat! Here’s a lineup of fun if you’re planning to go out to NRG.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

7:00 a.m. - Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest (Senior College) Martin Preferred Foods

8:00 a.m. - Cattle Show: International Brangus & Red Brangus Female (Ultra Female Show immediately following NRG Center - Main Arena (East Side)

8:00 a.m. - Cattle Show: Beefmaster Show NRG Center - Main Arena (West Side)

8:00 a.m. - Contest: 4-H/FFA Floriculture Judging NRG Center - Rooms 202 - 205

8:00 a.m. - Contest: 4-H/FFA Nursery Landscape Judging NRG Center - Rooms 602 - 603

9:00 a.m. - Contest: Intercollegiate Meat Judging (Junior College) Martin Preferred Foods

9:00 a.m. - Contest: 4-H/FFA Range & Pasture Plant ID Judging NRG Center - Rooms 2 & 3

9:00 a.m. - Ranching & Wildlife Poster Board Competition Presentations NRG Center - Room 207

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, Presented by Giants Software NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Youth Rabbit Show: Meat Pen NRG Arena - Hall B

10:00 a.m. - Youth Rabbit Show: Cavy Show NRG Arena - Hall B

10:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight) NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Ranching & Wildlife Expo (closes at 7 p.m.) NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Rodeo Read Along (11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.) NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck® presented by Oxy The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 7 p.m.) The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Contest: 4-H/FFA Range & Pasture Plant ID Judging Awards NRG Center - Rooms 2 & 3

11:00 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Presented by Frost Bank Champion Wine Garden

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Contest:4-H/FFA Floriculture Judging Awards NRG Center - Rooms 602 - 603

12:00 p.m. - Contest:4-H/FFA Nursery Landscape Judging Awards NRG Center - Rooms 602 - 603

12:00 p.m. - Horse Show: Ranch Rodeo - Go Round Three NRG Arena

12:00 p.m. - Live Music: John Egan Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Ranching & Wildlife Video and Poster Awards NRG Center - Main Arena

1:00 p.m. - Live Music: Retro Radio Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

2:30 p.m. - Cattle Show: Santa Gertrudis NRG Center - Main Arena (East Side)

2:30 p.m. - Cattle Show: Braunvieh (Followed by Braunvieh Beef Builder Show) NRG Center - Main Arena (West Side)

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Celebrity Dairy Goat Milking Contest NRG Center – East Arena

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Youth Rabbit Show: Meat Pen Awards NRG Arena - Hall B

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction 6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

7:00 p.m. - Cattle Sale: Brangus NRG Center – East Arena

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

7:30 p.m. - Drone Show over the Arena NRG Arena

8:00 p.m. - Horse Show: Ranch Rodeo - Finals NRG Arena

Events at the music venues:

3:45 p.m. Super Series II, Round 2, followed by Walker Hayes in concert NRG Stadium

6:00 p.m. - Walker Hayes NRG Stadium

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: The Southern Frontmen Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: David Adam Byrnes Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

7:30 p.m. - Live Music: The C.I.T.Y The Junction

8:30 p.m. - Live Music: Gunnar Latham NRG Park

This is the Rodeo stuff we’ve got cooking on Click2Houston.com. Help yourself and save some money, time and effort getting around and enjoying all the best the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has to offer:

We want to see your rockin’ rodeo pics! 📸 Share your best memories of the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo with us at Click2Pins and we may share your photos on television during our newscasts.