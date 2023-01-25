$35M ranch on the market in Hempstead; See inside massive, luxurious estate with ‘barndominium,’ hunting lands, ponds, 10-car garage

(Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty/sRagnar Fotografi, Digital Artistry From The Ground Up/Republic Ranches, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty/sRagnar Fotografi, Digital Artistry From The Ground Up/Republic Ranches)

HEMPSTEAD, Texas – A massive Hempstead estate is on the market for $35,000,000.

The Waller County property at 21735 FM 1887 Road includes a four-bedroom, five full and six half-bathroom house, guest house and a whopping 1,408 acres.

A guest house on the property has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The estate also includes a “barndominium” for special events with 10-car garage, six bedrooms, living areas and kitchen. Also on the property is an eight-stall horse barn with office/conference room/workshop. There’s also a two-bedroom “overflow” cabin.

Outdoor features of the main home include an outdoor fire pit, oversized heated pool/infinity edge/water features/hot tub.

That land is located along the Brazos River with beaches, several ponds, a more-than-eight-acre stocked fishing lake, five water wells, open pastures with native pecan trees/mixed oak and mesquite trees, and thick woods providing natural habitat for wildlife. The land includes a high-fence hunting ranch with white tail deer, exotics, waterfowl and upland game birds.

The listing is represented by Martha Adger, of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, and Jeff Boswell, of Republic Ranches.

Take a look inside this massive estate.

21735 FM 1887 Road

