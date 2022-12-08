Saltwater breezes on that massive porch: Historical Galveston mansion-turned-B&B on the market for $1.2M

GALVESTON, Texas – Fully furnished and located on three lots, the historical 1899 Schaefer Haus Mansion -- a currently functioning bed and breakfast in Galveston -- is for sale for $1,200,000.

The six-bedroom, six full bathroom and one half bathroom home is on a massive, three-lot space in the “heart of Galveston’s East End Historic District,” according to the full listing here.

Take a look through the home and see its “turnkey” condition in the photos below. We’re drooling over here over some of the antiques on display that would come with the estate that survived the great flood of 1900.

“Countless original details remain throughout the property including five hand carved mantles, stick and ball fretwork, and exquisite trim work,” the listing reads. “The upper floors have six units available to rent, each with private, attached baths. The large public spaces, porches, and grounds are enjoyed by the guests. There is over 2,000 square feet of storage below the main level, as well as an oversized garage. Whether this property’s future continues as a successful B&B, perhaps a law office, or even back to the grandeur of a single family home, it will certainly provide an excellent future for its next steward.”

Take a look inside:

What do you think of this property? Let us know in the comments.

