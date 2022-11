It’s got a car turner: PHOTOS: $5.5M River Oaks new construction is easy on the eye and your vehicles

HOUSTON – There’s so much new and clean and fresh about a newly-constructed home on the market for $5.5 million in River Oaks.

Located in the St. John’s section of the coveted area, the new home by Fifty Seventh & 7th, features tons of marble, soaring wood elements and clean lines and colors that move cohesively – but not boringly – throughout the estate.

“The home features tranquil natural elements and sophisticated modern details,” the listing explains.

We have to agree.

We’re not even mad that paneling (an 80s staple that incurred its wrath on many-an-American abode) has made its return if this is the effect of its use.

HOA fees are $2,200 a year.

The house features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms in its 7,012 square feet.

However, perhaps it’s an outdoor feature that is the most novel element of this home. It has a car turner. What’s that? It’s a mechanical disc that turns your car so you don’t have to back out of your driveway. Parents who are teaching kids everywhere how to drive are likely protesting this little gadgetry, but those among us who have often come waaaay too close to fencing or landscaping can attest this is something we always wanted but never knew existed. Ah, lives of the wealthy who can grab up a house with a car turner…

Take a look inside the home below – and don’t miss that nifty item by the garage. Watch it in action at the home here.

3662 Overbrook Lane (Josh Gremillion for Compass)

