PHOTOS: Go inside this Heights condo on the market for $995K with grand scale, style

Images from the listing of 1714 Ashland Street #106.

HOUSTON – A Heights home on the market for $995,000 has caught our real-estate roving eye.

As many of you know, we often focus on the massive home, the luxury estate, the historical prize. This condo caught our eye for its scale and features.

The home at 1714 Ashland Street #106, built in 1957, has two to three bedrooms, two full bathrooms in its 2,248 square feet. It’s not overly huge, but it’s definitely got height in abundance -- and style.

The Bell Heights Lofts Condo complex home is, quite simply, grand. With its wall of windows, imposing open living spaces -- with 14.5-foot ceilings -- and floor-to-ceiling bookcases. And don’t get us started on that ovely large soaker tub – it’s living large in a sweetly-wrapped condo package.

In addition to the living spaces shown in the videos, residents have access to the building’s grounds, its clubhouse, recreational facilities, trash removal water and sewer with its $1,032 maintenance fee, among other things. The listing notes a putting green, plunge pool spa, outdoor TV, grill and more on the rooftop terrace.

“It’s an awesome example of an adaptive use of an unused building into an urban chic loft…the seller’s choices for upgraded finishes are reflected throughout,” the listing reads. “It clearly becomes evident that history is on display again with the numerous antique and period light fixtures sourced in (New Orleans) and Julie Neill Designs custom lighting. Pruitt-Littleton embellished the space further with the exquisite two-foot crown molding in the living space plus a floor-to-ceiling custom bookcase wall in the study.”

What do YOU think of the condo? Let us know in the comments after you take a look for yourself:

Take a virtual tour in the video below.

