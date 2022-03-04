Field Trip Friday: This is the must-have accessory when headed to RodeoHouston

HOUSTON – Bulls, buckles and boots; but a cowboy hat is a must-have for any rodeo, including RodeoHouston.

“You’re not at the rodeo if you don’t have a hat,” said Meagan Horn, owner of Branded Royalty

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is part of Horn’s DNA.

“In 17 years I can’t really remember a hat mistake.” said Horn, who helped thousands of rodeogoers trade up their cowboy hat, or purchase their first one.

Horn did just that for my very first cowboy hat, as a first-time RodeoHouston attendee.

She showed different-sized hats, in many different colors, made from different materials.

Horn added that most of the shop’s hats are pre-shaped, which is great for the customer who wants to stop by quick, make a purchase and be on their way.

“There is a different style hat for the general public, the novelty hat versus the nicer beavers, felts.” she said.

The hat also provides relief and protection from seasonal elements. Straw in the summer months, felt and beaver in fall and winter months and for special occasions.

“I think it is important to put a hat on your head if you are looking to prevent yourself from skin cancer, I think being out here in the sun, can help do this.” Horn said.

