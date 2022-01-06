Restaurants, vendors excited about RODEOHOUSTON 2022 return

HOUSTON – Restaurants and vendors in the Houston area are ready to rodeo once again.

Several businesses told KPRC 2 that they have been looking forward to the event since it was first canceled in 2020.

Wednesday’s entertainment lineup announcement only helped further that excitement.

“The rodeos helped expand our business, as well as, create a name for ourselves out at the rodeo.” Said Derek Phipps, the manager at Triple J’s Smokehouse.

Triple J’s Smokehouse has been serving up BBQ favorites since 1994 with many of their items showcased at the Houston Rodeo.

“It will definitely help expand your customer base because you get to serve different people from all walks of life, all different races, different countries that have never heard of you before,“ Phipps said.

Christie Gunter, owner of local jewelry store China Baroque, said she couldn’t help but agree.

Gunter said a big portion of her revenue for the year comes from selling her unique jewelry at one of the city’s largest annual shows.

“Somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000,” Gunter said.

The rodeo is not only a big moneymaker, but it’s also a chance to showcase local talent.

“There is not a bull rider, there is not another exhibitor, and there is not another ticket holder that is more excited than the Brookwood community,” said Brookwood community CEO Vivian Shudde.

The Brookwood community, which is made up of about 200 adults with disabilities, uses the event to spread awareness, provide scholarships and cover the cost of living for its residents.

“We sell about $100,000 worth of hats and rodeo-western products that our citizens make. They make jewelry and they make ornaments,” Shudde said.

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run from Feb. 28 through March 20.