Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to announce 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainment lineup

HOUSTON – Are you Ready 2 Rodeo in 2022?

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will announce the 2022 RODEOHOUSTON star entertainment lineup Wednesday.

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs Feb. 28 - March 20. The lineup includes a wide range of performances from EDM and R&B artists to Latin pop and Norteño (music from north Mexico inspired by European polka).

Organizers are also introducing the first-ever Christian genre performance, along with 13 country acts.

And we do know four of the performers so far, who are all from Texas: Cody Johnson (Feb. 28), Bun B’s H-Town Takeover (March 11), Parker McCollum (March 12) and George Strait with Ashley McBryde (March 20).

RODEOHOUSTON’S Genre Lineup goes as follows:

Feb 28: Cody Johnson

March 1-2: Country

March 3: Christian

March 4: Latin Pop

March 5: Country

March 6: Norteño

March 7-9: Country

March 10: Rock

March 11: Bun B’s H-Town Takeover

March 12: Parker McCollum

March 13-14: Country

March 15: Pop

March 16: R&B/Pop

March 17: Country

March 18: EDM

March 19: Country

March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde

Among the talent who some Houstonians mentioned on social media they wanted to see are Luke Combs, Lizzo after her appearance was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Travis Tritt, Aerosmith, and Def Leppard.

Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, Jan. 13 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

The latest RODEOHOUSTON COVID-19 protocols can be found here.

Masks, negative COVID tests, and/or vaccinations are not required.