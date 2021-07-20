Texas native Cody Johnson to perform at 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday that Texas native Cody Johnson will kick off the rodeo’s 90th-anniversary celebration with a performance on Feb. 28.

“Cody Johnson has established an enthusiastic following among our RODEOHOUSTON fans since his first performance in 2017,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “We can’t wait to welcome Cody back to RODEOHOUSTON to help kick off our 90th anniversary celebration.”

Tickets will go on sale on July 29 at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. An online waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. where customers will be randomly selected to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Officials said a spot in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets. Ticket prices will begin at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee. A limit of four tickets per person will be permitted.