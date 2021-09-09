Bun B to make his solo debut at the Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON – Bun B will make his solo debut at the Houston Rodeo on Friday, March 11, 2022, for Black Heritage Day.

His performance, known as Bun B’s H-Town Takeover, will include some of Houston’s most well-known rap icons, according to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials in a news release Thursday.

“The rodeo can’t wait to bring Bun B and many of Houston’s most legendary rappers to the RodeoHouston stage in 2022,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “Celebrating Black Heritage Day with many of our city’s own superstars should make for an epic night for Houstonians and Rodeo fans alike.”

Additional local artists who will join Bun B’s RodeoHouston’s 2022 performance will be announced in the coming months. Individual tickets for the March 11 performance will go on sale to the public in January 2022 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Bun B joined Beyoncé during her 2007 RodeoHouston performance, and in 2018, he surprised Rodeo concertgoers with a cameo appearance alongside headliner Leon Bridges.

The remaining 2022 RodeoHouston entertainer lineup will be announced at a later date.