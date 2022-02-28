21 musical acts to grace stage at RodeoHouston this year

HOUSTON – Twenty-one of the hottest musical acts will grace rodeo’s rotating stage this year.

Cody Johnson opens up the rodeo and the king of country George Strait will close it on March 20.

In between, rodeo veterans, such as Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton are back.

There’s a mixture of genres including Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani and Bun B.

“For me, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be from Houston, to be able to perform at the rodeo, we don’t get a lot of those opportunities,” said Bun B.

It’s called Bun B’s H-Town takeover on Black Heritage Day on March 11.

Houston artists such as Paul Wall, Slim Thug and Lil’ Flip will join him on stage.

“It has deep culture ramifications in the city and I wanted other people to have that same excitement, and joy that I felt when they called me and asked me to do it,” said Bun B.

Bun B didn’t give any details away but said there would be a lot of surprises.

KPRC 2 reporter Cathy Hernandez asked Bun B, “Are you coming out on a horse? Are you going to do it George Strait style or what?”

“We’re contemplating the options. Let’s just say that we’re contemplating the options,” he responded.

Bun B has released the names of nine artists joining him but said there’s even more to come.