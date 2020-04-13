Art Assignment: Show us your pet artwork!

HOUSTON – We want to say a huge THANK YOU to all our KPRC 2 Kids who have been sending in their amazing creations for our art assignments!

This week, we’re changing things up just a bit and giving you a theme for the week. The grown-ups can then take your art and upload it for a chance for you to be featured as one of our artists of the week in one of four categories. We want to see all the creative, colorful, uplifting, and even realistic art that you create related to the week’s theme.

This week’s art theme is PETS! Dogs, cats, birds, fish, guinea pigs, snakes, hermit crabs – whatever pets you want to draw are perfect for this week’s art assignment.

Art can be submitted starting Monday morning and should be uploaded by the end of the day Thursday. Voting will be open in all categories Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Monday, April 20th, we’ll announce the artists of the week as well as reveal the next art assignment theme.

