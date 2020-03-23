KPRC 2 Art Assignment: Show us your puppy artwork

HOUSTON – Did you know it’s National Puppy Day? Let’s celebrate man’s best friends with art in their honor. Show us your PAWS-itively perfect doggy drawings! (And if you have a puppy, maybe they can help with the creation!)

There will be a daily art assignment that we announce in the morning. Your child will have the opportunity to create something to go with the day’s theme. KPRC 2 will show off some of the submissions during its 4 p.m. newscast. More entries can be seen in a daily slideshow here on Click2Houston.com!

Submit your little artist’s work in the gallery below. Make sure to include their first name, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

