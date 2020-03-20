KPRC 2 Art Assignment: Show us your outer space artwork

HOUSTON – We want to see the moon, the stars, even aliens! Send us your children’s OUT OF THIS WORLD artwork. Today’s art theme is SPACE!

Each weekday there will be a daily art assignment that we announce in the morning. Your child will have the opportunity to create something to go with the day’s theme. KPRC 2 will show off some of the submissions during the 4 p.m. newscast. More entries can be seen in a daily slideshow here on Click2Houston.com!

Submit your little artist’s work below. Make sure to include their first name, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

