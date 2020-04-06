Monday Art Assignment: Show us your Easter artwork

HOUSTON – With Easter Sunday coming up, we expect to see a lot of bunnies and colorful eggs in the coming days on social media. If your little ones are decorating real, paper, or plastic eggs, let’s see them!

You can add photos of their EGG-cellent creations along with their adorable drawings of baby chicks and bunnies to today’s KPRC 2 Kids art gallery.

KPRC 2 Art Assignment

Your child will have the opportunity to create something to go with the day’s theme. They will have until the end of the day to submit their artwork. KPRC 2 will show off some of the submissions during our newscasts and Houston Life. In case you missed our shows, don’t worry, more entries can be seen in a daily gallery here on Click2Houston.com!

Submit your little artist’s work in the gallery below. Click the “Post Your Own” button to upload your image. Make sure to include their first name only, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

You can also submit your child’s best artwork here for a chance to be featured as our “KPRC 2 KIDS Artist of the Week.”

See 128 drawings of insects Houston kids sent us for Art Assignment

See 114 'Thank You’ drawings kids around Houston sent us as part of KPRC 2 Art Assignment

See the 218 scribble drawings kids sent us for KPRC 2 Art Assignment

See 145 drawings of sweet treats Houston kids sent us as part of our Art Assignment

See 184 dinosaur drawings Houston kids sent us for Art Assignment

See 220 drawings of Houston kids tracing their hands and feet as part of our Art Assignment

See the 215 puppy drawings kids around Houston shared with us