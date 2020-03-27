KPRC 2 Art Assignment: Show us your Scribble artwork

HOUSTON – March 27, is National Scribble Day! The day is based on the book “I’m Not Just a Scribble” by author Diane Alber. The mom of two believes all “great art starts with a scribble” and has created a series of books about emotions, kindness, acceptance and of course CREATIVITY!

So here’s today’s KPRC 2 Kids art assignment: SCRIBBLE!

Of course, every scribble is just perfect and can be done by artists of all ages, but here are a few extra ideas to get you going on National Scribble Day!

Choose a color or two or three and scribble, then add eyes and a mouth! You can draw your own face or print and cut out JUMBO SCRIBBLE FACES that Alber has provided on her website.

Scribble Eyes by 8-year-old Tessa from Missouri City (KPRC)

Design and cut out giant eyes and a mouth or use the jumbo scribble faces in the link above to add character to everyday objects around your house! (Kids should make sure a grown-up approves of the face placement!)

Scribble Eyes (KPRC)

Another one of Alber’s popular stories is called “Scribble Stones.” So perhaps you’ll celebrate National Scribble Day by decorating rocks with a scribble, a design, or a face!

Scribble Eyes (KPRC)

We can’t wait to see all the super scribbles shared here! Please add your kiddo’s art to the KPRC 2 Kids Art Gallery below. Click the “Post Your Own” button to upload your image. Make sure to include their first name, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

Also, don’t forget to share on social media with the hashtags #KPRC2Kids and #NationalScribbleDay2020.

See 220 drawings of Houston kids tracing their hands and feet as part of our Art Assignment

See the 215 puppy drawings kids around Houston shared with us

See 142 sports drawings from Houston kids you shared with us

See 140 self-portraits Houston kids sent to us

See 250 space drawings Houston kids sent to us

See 234 drawings of spring that we received from Houston kids

See the 175 ‘Under the Sea’ theme drawings we received from Houston kids

See the 60 St. Patrick’s Day drawings and artwork little Houston artists shared with us