KPRC 2 Art Assignment: Show us your dinosaur artwork

HOUSTON – Let’s travel a couple hundred million years into the past to when dinosaurs walked the earth! What will the dinos you draw look like? Do they fly? Do they have long necks or maybe horns and spikes? We can’t wait to see the prehistoric creatures you create!

There will be a daily art assignment that we announce in the morning. Your child will have the opportunity to create something to go with the day’s theme. KPRC 2 will show off some of the submissions during its 4 p.m. newscast. More entries can be seen in a daily slideshow here on Click2Houston.com!

Submit your little artist’s work in the gallery below. Click the “Post Your Own” button to upload your image. Make sure to include their first name, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

