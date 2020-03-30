KPRC 2 Art Assignment: Show us your insect artwork

HOUSTON – Have you noticed all the caterpillars crawling around in your yard or neighborhood? There are so many different kinds outside right now! Will they become butterflies or moths?

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service can help you identify the caterpillars you spot, but remember some insects sting so look and don’t touch!

All those caterpillars we’re seeing inspired today’s KPRC 2 Kids art assignment! We want to see you create art filled with caterpillars, butterflies, or moths!

Your child will have the opportunity to create something to go with the day’s theme. KPRC 2 will show off some of the submissions during our newscast. More entries can be seen in a daily gallery here on Click2Houston.com!

Submit your little artist’s work in the gallery below. Click the “Post Your Own” button to upload your image. Make sure to include their first name, city, age and a brief description of their artwork.

See 145 drawings of sweet treats Houston kids sent us as part of our Art Assignment

See 184 dinosaur drawings Houston kids sent us for Art Assignment

See 220 drawings of Houston kids tracing their hands and feet as part of our Art Assignment

See the 215 puppy drawings kids around Houston shared with us

See 142 sports drawings from Houston kids you shared with us

See 140 self-portraits Houston kids sent to us

See 250 space drawings Houston kids sent to us

See 234 drawings of spring that we received from Houston kids

See the 175 ‘Under the Sea’ theme drawings we received from Houston kids

See the 60 St. Patrick’s Day drawings and artwork little Houston artists shared with us